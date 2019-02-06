Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2018 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing):
|Player
|2018
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|Trevor Bauer
|$6,525,000-w
|13,000,000
|11,000,000
|Detroit
|Michael Fulmer
|575,200
|3,400,000
|2,800,000
|Houston
|Gerrit Cole
|6,750,000
|13,500,000
|11,425,000
|New York
|Luis Severino
|604,975
|5,250,000
|4,400,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|Alex Wood
|6,000,000
|9,650,000
|8,700,000
|Philadelphia
|Aaron Nola
|573,000
|6,750,000
|4,500,000
|Washington
|Kyle Barraclough
|556,500
|2,000,000
|1,725,000
