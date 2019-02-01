Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 10 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2018 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing):

Player 2018 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland Trevor Bauer $6,525,000-w 13,000,000 11,000,000 Detroit Michael Fulmer 575,200 3,400,000 2,800,000 Houston Gerrit Cole 6,750,000 13,500,000 11,425,000 Chris Devenski 599,200 1,650,000 1,400,000 New York Luis Severino 604,975 5,250,000 4,400,000 Tampa Bay Tommy Pham 570,100 4,100,000 3,500,000 Toronto Ryan Tepera 574,700 1,800,000 1,525,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati Alex Wood 6,000,000 9,650,000 8,700,000 Philadelphia Aaron Nola 573,000 6,750,000 4,500,000 Washington Kyle Barraclough 556,500 2,000,000 1,725,000

