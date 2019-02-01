Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arbitration Chart

February 1, 2019 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 10 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2018 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing):

Player 2018 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland
Trevor Bauer $6,525,000-w 13,000,000 11,000,000
Detroit
Michael Fulmer 575,200 3,400,000 2,800,000
Houston
Gerrit Cole 6,750,000 13,500,000 11,425,000
Chris Devenski 599,200 1,650,000 1,400,000
New York
Luis Severino 604,975 5,250,000 4,400,000
Tampa Bay
Tommy Pham 570,100 4,100,000 3,500,000
Toronto
Ryan Tepera 574,700 1,800,000 1,525,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati
Alex Wood 6,000,000 9,650,000 8,700,000
Philadelphia
Aaron Nola 573,000 6,750,000 4,500,000
Washington
Kyle Barraclough 556,500 2,000,000 1,725,000

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.