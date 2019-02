Arbitration Winners-Losers

By The Associated Press

Players 6, Teams 3 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Gerrit Cole, Hou $13,500,000 $11,425,000 Trevor Bauer, Cle 13,000,000 11,000,000 Alex Wood, Cin 9,650,000 8,700,000 Blake Treinen, Oak 6,400,000 5,600,000 Carlos Correa, Hou 5,000,000 4,250,000 Tommy Pham, Tam 4,100,000 3,500,000 Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Michael A. Taylor, Was $3,500,000 $3,250,000 Kyle Barraclough, Was 2,000,000 1,725,000 Ryan Tepera, Tor 1,800,000 1,525,000

