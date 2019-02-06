Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona initiates process to fire assistant basketball coach

February 6, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has initiated the process to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps and suspended him indefinitely without pay due an NCAA rules issue.

The school said in a statement Wednesday the move was not related to a federal probe into basketball recruiting.

Don Jackson, Phelps’ Atlanta-based attorney, said in a statement Phelps will continue to cooperate with university investigators and NCAA staff, adding he’s confident of being fully exonerated.

Phelps was suspended for two games at the start of the 2017-18 season for an unspecified NCAA violation. Phelps, the former head coach at Drake, has been an assistant under coach Sean Miller since 2015.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Another of Miller’s assistants, Emanuel Richardson, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery for accepting money to steer recruits to Arizona.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.