Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona looks to end streak vs Utah

February 13, 2019 6:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Arizona (14-10, 5-6) vs. Utah (13-10, 7-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to extend Arizona’s conference losing streak to six games. Arizona’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 82-71 on Jan. 19. Utah is coming off a 93-92 road win over UCLA in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.3 points and four assists to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Timmy Allen is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and five rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Brandon Randolph, who is averaging 14.1 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Utes have scored 78.4 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

BRILLIANT BRANDON: Randolph has connected on 30.6 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Runnin’ Utes are 8-10 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.