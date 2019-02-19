Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arkansas governor signs ‘triggered’ abortion ban into law

February 19, 2019 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law a measure that would ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling legalizing the procedure nationwide.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office says the Republican on Tuesday signed the legislation, making Arkansas the fifth state with a “trigger” abortion ban on the books. The majority-Republican Legislature gave the bill final approval last week.

The proposal would ban all abortions, except for medical emergencies, if the nation’s high court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar “trigger” bans on the books. Abortion opponents have been pushing for the measures in other states, saying they hope that the high court may be open to more sweeping bans after President Donald Trump’s appointed two conservatives.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Also Tuesday, a House panel endorsed a proposal that would ban most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. That proposal now heads to the full House for a vote.

Arkansas already bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.