Army (12-15, 7-7) vs. Lehigh (17-8, 10-4)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army seeks revenge on Lehigh after dropping the first matchup in West Point. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Mountain Hawks shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting Army to just 42.2 percent en route to the 75-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Black Knights are led by juniors Matt Wilson and Tommy Funk. M. Wilson is averaging 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while Funk is accounting for 12.1 points and six assists per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Kyle Leufroy and Pat Andree, who are scoring 13.7 and 13.6 per game, respectively.

LEADING LEUFROY: Leufroy has connected on 45.5 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Lehigh is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Mountain Hawks are 6-8 when opponents score more than 76 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Army’s Jordan Fox has attempted 177 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 33 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

