A’s bring back lefty reliever Blevins on minor league deal

February 4, 2019 7:13 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins has agreed to a minor league contract to rejoin the Oakland Athletics, a deal that includes an invite to big league camp at spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, Blevins would earn a $1.5 million salary when in the big leagues.

The 35-year-old went 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 64 appearances with one start for the Mets last year. He pitched for the A’s when he broke into the majors in 2007 through 2013.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

