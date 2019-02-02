Listen Live Sports

A’s closer Treinen wins arbitration case, to make $6.4M

February 2, 2019 2:36 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for 2019 after winning his arbitration case.

Treinen’s case was heard Friday. He asked arbitrators Steven Wolf, Allen Ponak and Phillip LaPorte for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.4 million, while Oakland offered $5.6 million. The pitcher’s agent, Matt Sosnick, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text message.

“A historic season capped off with another win for one of the best pitchers and best people in the game!!” the agency posted on Twitter .

Treinen was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances over 68 relief appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 and walked 21 in 80 1/3 innings, helping the A’s return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Oakland lost the AL wild-card game to the Yankees.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

