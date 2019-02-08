Listen Live Sports

Assault charge dropped against Alabama’s Deionte Thompson

February 8, 2019 9:39 am
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An assault charge has been dismissed against Alabama safety and NFL top prospect Deionte Thompson linked to a 2017 spring break fight in Texas.

Prosecutors in Galveston County requested the charge be dropped against Thompson, an All-American who in January announced for the NFL draft. A judge signed the order Wednesday.

Thompson was among four men indicted in October 2017 over the alleged beating of a man on Crystal Beach, near Galveston. Thompson and the three others are from Orange, about 100 miles northeast of Houston.

Attorneys for Thompson have said he wasn’t involved in the fight. Prosecutors cited new evidence in dropping the charge.

Two men still face assault charges. The third man pleaded guilty last year to assault and was sentenced to one year in jail.

