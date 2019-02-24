Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Mets 1

February 24, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
To.Kemp lf 2 2 2 2 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Getzman lf 3 1 1 1 R.Davis cf 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 0 1 1 D.Smith 1b 2 0 1 0
R.Dwson rf 2 1 2 1 J.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Brntley dh 3 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 2 0
Qintana pr 2 1 1 0 Mazeika c 1 0 0 0
T.White 3b 2 0 2 1 C.Plaia c 1 0 0 0
Tanielu pr 2 1 1 0 P.Alnso dh 4 0 1 0
AJ.Reed 1b 4 0 0 1 T.Tebow lf 2 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 3 0 1 0 Alcntra lf 2 0 0 0
Rbinson ph 2 1 1 3 Hchvrra ss 2 0 0 0
Myfield 2b 4 0 0 0 Espnosa ss 1 0 0 0
E.Vldez 2b 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 2 1 1 0
De Goti ss 3 1 0 0 Herrera 2b 2 0 0 0
Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0 G.Blnco rf 2 0 1 1
M.Straw cf 3 2 2 0 Liriano rf 1 0 0 0
S.Wrenn cf 2 0 0 0 Ccchini 3b 1 0 0 0
Thmpson 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 32 1 6 1
Houston 130 006 000—10
New York 010 000 000—1

E_Thompson 2 (2). DP_Houston 1, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 6. 2B_Kemp (1), Goetzman (1), White (1), Alonso (1), Guillorme (1). 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Robinson (1). SB_Kemp (1). CS_Blanco (1). SF_Reed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Armenteros W, 1-0 2 4 1 1 1 1
Bostick H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bukauskas H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bielak 2 0 0 0 1 2
Scheetz 2 0 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Peterson 1 4 3 3 1 0
Sewald 1 1 0 0 0 0
Peterson 1 0 0 0 1 1
O’Rourke 1 1 0 0 1 1
Caminero 1 5 6 5 0 0
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Torres 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, David Rackley; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:52. A_5,239

