The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


Astros 5, Braves 2

February 24, 2019 3:56 pm
 

Atlanta Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 0 1 0
D.Wters ph 2 0 1 0 G.Stbbs pr 2 0 1 0
O.Albes 2b 2 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0
Delgado 2b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0
A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0
Schwrtz rf 2 0 0 1 J.Arauz ss 1 0 0 0
Salazar dh 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 0
Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer ph 2 0 0 0
Gardina ph 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 0 1 0 0
R.Lopez c 1 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 2 0 1 0
Morales c 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 3 1 2 1
Flrimon ss 2 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1
Grffnno ss 2 0 0 0 Bndetti rf 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 4 0 2 2
Vlnzela 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0
LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0
Jenista lf 2 1 1 0
G.Bnson 1b 2 0 1 0
Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 35 5 10 4
Atlanta 000 010 010—2
Houston 104 000 00x—5

E_Kazmar Jr. (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Houston 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Houston 9. 2B_Stubbs (1), Reddick (1), Ritchie (1), Fisher (1). HR_Florimon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L, 0-1 2 2 1 0 1 1
Jackson 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Clouse 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2 1 0 0 0 2
Muller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wentz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Davidson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 0
Pinales H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 2 3 1 1 0 1
Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 4
Guduan 1 2 1 1 1 2
Garza 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Foltynewicz (Chirinos), Valdez (Lopez).

WP_Guduan.

PB_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:44. A_3,028

