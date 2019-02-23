Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, White Sox 5

February 23, 2019 6:06 pm
 
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 3b 3 1 2 1 M.Smien ss 3 0 1 0
Yrzarri 3b 2 1 2 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 1 1 0
J.Rndon ss 2 0 1 1 Sk.Bolt cf 1 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 2 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 1
C.Tlson lf 2 0 0 0 Martini lf 2 1 1 0
D.Palka dh 3 0 1 1 M.Olson 1b 2 0 1 1
Mrcedes ph 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 2 1 1 0
M.Skole 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0
Gllspie pr 2 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 1 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder dh 2 0 0 0
Alvarez pr 1 0 1 0 S.Mrphy ph 0 0 0 0
S.Zvala c 3 2 2 0 D.Fwler ph 1 0 0 1
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 Barreto lf 2 1 1 0
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 Phegley c 2 0 1 1
T.Frost rf 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 0 1 0
A.Engel cf 2 0 0 1 C.Jseph pr 0 0 0 1
L.Rbert cf 1 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 1 0 0 1
Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 5 12 4 Totals 30 6 9 6
Chicago 110 201 000—5
Oakland 100 112 01x—6

E_Profar (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Oakland 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Rondon (1), Palka (1), Zavala (1), Laureano (1), Barreto (1). 3B_Mateo (1). HR_Piscotty (1). CS_Alvarez (1), Semien (1). SF_Joseph (1), Pennington (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Guerrero 2 2 1 1 0 2
Delgado H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Marshall H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Turner 2 1 1 1 1 2
Thompson L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Bassitt 1 2 1 1 0 0
Rodney 1 2 1 1 1 0
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 2
Petit 1 2 2 1 0 1
Trivino 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bridwell 1 2 1 1 0 0
Triggs 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Turner (Neuse).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jason Starkovich.

T_2:54. A_3,906

