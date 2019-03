Atlantic Hockey Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T American Intl. 17 8 1 35 96 71 17 14 1 Bentley 14 9 3 31 89 71 15 13 4 Air Force 13 9 4 30 60 59 15 12 5 RIT 13 9 4 30 78 70 15 13 4 Sacred Heart 13 10 3 29 79 67 14 14 4 Mercyhurst 11 11 4 26 81 85 13 16 5 Niagara 10 12 5 25 90 94 11 17 5 Army 8 12 6 22 67 77 9 17 6 Holy Cross 9 13 4 22 77 84 9 18 5 Robert Morris 9 15 2 20 63 71 10 20 2 Canisius 7 16 4 18 75 106 10 18 5

___

Wednesday’s Game

RIT at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Sacred Heart at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bentley at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

End Regular Season

Friday, March 8

AHA tournament first round, game 1

Saturday, March 9

AHA tournament first round, game 2

Sunday, March 10

AHA tournament first round, game 3 (if necessary)

