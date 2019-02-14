Listen Live Sports

Atletico extends coach Simeone’s contract until 2022

February 14, 2019 11:20 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says it has extended the contract of coach Diego Simeone until 2022.

Simeone’s current contract was set to expire at the end of next season.

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed.

The 48-year-old Argentine coach played for Atletico as a defensive midfielder in the 1990s.

He took over as coach in December 2011, leading it to the Europa League title that same season. He eventually helped Atletico win two UEFA Super Cups, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish league, the Spanish Super Cup and another Europa League.

Under Simeone, Atletico became a regular trophy contender outside of Spain, reaching the Champions League final twice, both times losing to Real Madrid. It also made it to the Champions League semifinals in 2016-17, when it again lost to the city rival.

Atletico is third in the Spanish league standings, one point behind Real Madrid and seven behind Barcelona after 23 matches.

