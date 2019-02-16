Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

February 16, 2019 6:03 pm
 
Saturday
At Ahoy’ Stadium
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: $2.22 million (ATP500)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Gael Monfils, France, def. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (1), Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Jeremy Chardy, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Nikola Mektic (4), Croatia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.

