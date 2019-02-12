ATP Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

|Tuesday
|At Ahoy’ Stadium
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Purse: $2.22 million (ATP500)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Milos Raonic (4), Canada, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 7-6 (8), 7-5.
Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-2, 6-4.
Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.
Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Gael Monfils, France, def. David Goffin (8), Belgium, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Kei Nishikori (1), Japan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-4.
