The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

February 16, 2019
 
Saturday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Purse: $590,745 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles
Semifinals

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jaume Munar and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.

