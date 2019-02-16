ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

Saturday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires, Argentina Purse: $590,745 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles Semifinals

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jaume Munar and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.

