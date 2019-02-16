ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

|Saturday
|At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Purse: $590,745 (ATP250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jaume Munar and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.