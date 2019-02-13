Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

February 13, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Wednesday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Purse: $590,745 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Christian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Roman Jebavy, Croatia, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, and Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-1.

Guido Andreozzi and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Gerard Granollers, Spain, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 6-3.

