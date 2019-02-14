Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

February 14, 2019
 
Thursday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Purse: $590,745 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Joao Sousa (5), Portugal, 6-4, 7-5.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Roman Jebavy, Croatia, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Guido Andreozzi and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

