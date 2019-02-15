ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

Friday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires, Argentina Purse: $590,745 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Doubles Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

