ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

|Friday
|At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Purse: $590,745 (ATP250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1.
Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.
