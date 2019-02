ATP Tour Argentina Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires, Argentina Purse: $590,745 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Jarry (6), Chile, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Maxi Marterer, Germany, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Federico Delbonis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

