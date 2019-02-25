Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

February 25, 2019 8:37 pm
 
Monday
At Ginasio do Ibirapuera
Sao Paulo
Purse: $550,145 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Taro Daniel (8), Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Guillermo Duran and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.

