ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

Wednesday At Ginasio do Ibirapuera Sao Paulo Purse: $550,145 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Cuevas (5), Uruguay, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Second Round

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Jaume Munar (6), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2).

Leonardo Mayer (4), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Guido Pella (3), Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Maxi Marterer and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

