Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

February 27, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Ginasio do Ibirapuera
Sao Paulo
Purse: $550,145 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Pablo Cuevas (5), Uruguay, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Second Round

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Jaume Munar (6), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2).

Leonardo Mayer (4), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Guido Pella (3), Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Maxi Marterer and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Thomaz Bellucci and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.