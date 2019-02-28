Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

February 28, 2019 8:13 pm
 
Thursday
At Ginasio do Ibirapuera
Sao Paulo
Purse: $550,145 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero (7), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Joao Sousa (1), Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Malek Jaziri (2), Tunisia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

