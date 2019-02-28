ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

|Thursday
|At Ginasio do Ibirapuera
|Sao Paulo
|Purse: $550,145 (ATP250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Juan Ignacio Londero (7), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Joao Sousa (1), Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Malek Jaziri (2), Tunisia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
