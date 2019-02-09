Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 9, 2019 9:10 pm
 
Saturday
At Kempes Stadium
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Semifinals

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-1, 6-0.

Guido Pella (8), Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5.

