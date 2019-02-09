ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

Saturday At Kempes Stadium Cordoba, Argentina Purse: $527,880 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Semifinals

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-1, 6-0.

Guido Pella (8), Argentina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.