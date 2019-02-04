ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

Monday At Kempes Stadium Cordoba, Argentina Purse: $527,880 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Guido Pella (8), Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

Malek Jaziri (6), Tunisia, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Doubles First Round

Pablo Carreno Busta and Gerard Granollers, Spain, def. David Marrero and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

