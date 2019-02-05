Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 5, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Tuesday
At Kempes Stadium
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry (5), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-7 (8), 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Leonardo Mayer (7), Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Maxi Marterer, Germany, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Facundo Arguello and Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-8.

