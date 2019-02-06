Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 6, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Kempes Stadium
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-7 (3), 1-0 retired.

Doubles
First Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zaballos (1), Argentina, def. Guido Andreozzi and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andre Molteni, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Pablo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Frederik Nielsen (2), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.