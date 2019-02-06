ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

Wednesday At Kempes Stadium Cordoba, Argentina Purse: $527,880 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-7 (3), 1-0 retired.

Doubles First Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zaballos (1), Argentina, def. Guido Andreozzi and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-1, 6-1.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Marcelo Arevalo, Estonia, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andre Molteni, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Pablo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Frederik Nielsen (2), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

