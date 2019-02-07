Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 7, 2019 9:22 pm
 
Thursday
At Kempes Stadium
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Marco Cecchinato (2), Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Malek Jaziri (6), Tunisia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentinia, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andre Molteni, Argentina, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zaballos (1), Argentina, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Gerard Granollers, Spain, walkover.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Facundo Arguello and Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

