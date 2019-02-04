Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Cordoba Open Results

February 4, 2019 7:28 pm
 
Monday
At Kempes Stadium
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $527,880 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Pablo Carreno Busta and Gerard Granollers, Spain, def. David Marrero and Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Related Topics
Sports News

The Associated Press

