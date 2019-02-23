ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Saturday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $582,550 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Dan Evans, Britain, def. John Isner (2), United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles Semifinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Rafael Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Ken and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

