ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Wednesday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $582,550 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Andreas Seppi (6), Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino (8), France, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-0, 6-2.

John Isner (2), United States, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Doubles First Round

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Roberto Maytin, Venezuela, and Nathan Pasha, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Quarterfinals

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Ken and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Paolo Lorenzi and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.