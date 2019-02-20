Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

February 20, 2019 9:43 pm
 
Wednesday
At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $582,550 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Andreas Seppi (6), Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino (8), France, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-0, 6-2.

John Isner (2), United States, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Roberto Maytin, Venezuela, and Nathan Pasha, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Adrian Mannarino and Hugo Nys, France, def. Steve Johnson and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Quarterfinals

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Ken and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Paolo Lorenzi and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

2|28
