ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Thursday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $582,550 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Steve Johnson (4), United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro (1), Argentina, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Hugo Nys, France, 6-3, 7-5.

