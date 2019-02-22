ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Friday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $582,550 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Andreas Seppi (6), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

John Isner (2), United States, def. Adrian Mannarino (8), France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Steve Johnson (4), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

