ATP Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Monday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $582,550 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Darian King, Barbados, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. John Millman (5), Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3).

Advertisement

Doubles First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Paolo Lorenzi and Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. John-Patrick Smith and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.