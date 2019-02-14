ATP Tour New York Open Results

Thursday At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, N.Y. Purse: $694,995 (ATP250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. John Millman (4), Australia, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 1-0 retired.

Sam Querrey (6), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Frances Tiafoe (2), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-5.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-6.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

