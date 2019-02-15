ATP Tour New York Open Results

Friday At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, N.Y. Purse: $694,995 (ATP250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Sam Querrey (6), United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

John Isner (1), United States, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.