ATP Tour New York Open Results

February 15, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Friday
At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, N.Y.
Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Sam Querrey (6), United States, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

John Isner (1), United States, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Adrian Mannarino and Hugo Nys, France, def. Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-8.

