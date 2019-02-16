ATP Tour New York Open Results

|Saturday
|At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale, N.Y.
|Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Sam Querrey (6), United States, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3.
Reilly Opelka, United States def. John Isner (1), United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (14), 7-6 (4).
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
