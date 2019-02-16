Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour New York Open Results

February 16, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Saturday
At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, N.Y.
Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Sam Querrey (6), United States, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States def. John Isner (1), United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (14), 7-6 (4).

Doubles
Semifinals

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

