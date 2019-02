By The Associated Press

Sunday At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, N.Y. Purse: $694,995 (ATP250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Championship

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7).

Doubles Championship

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-4, 7-5.

