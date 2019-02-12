Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour New York Open Results

February 12, 2019 9:07 pm
 
Tuesday
At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, N.Y.
Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino (5), France, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Jack Mingjie Lin, Canada, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Adrian Mannarino and Hugo Nys, France, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and John Millman, Australia, def. Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

