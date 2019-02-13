ATP Tour New York Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale, N.Y.
|Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Ken and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Lleyton Hewitt, Australia, and Alexei Popyrin, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
