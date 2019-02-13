Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour New York Open Results

February 13, 2019 9:09 pm
 
Wednesday
At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, N.Y.
Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Second Round

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

John Isner (1), United States, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Ken and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Lleyton Hewitt, Australia, and Alexei Popyrin, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Peter Polansky, Canada, 6-1, 3-6, 13-11.

