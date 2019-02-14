Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour New York Open Results

February 14, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, N.Y.
Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. John Millman (4), Australia, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 1-0 retired.

Sam Querrey (6), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-5.

Advertisement

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-6.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.