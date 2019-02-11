ATP Tour New York Open Results

|Monday
|At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale, N.Y.
|Purse: $694,995 (ATP250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Tennys Sandgren (8), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-1.
