The Associated Press
 
ATP Tour Open Sud de France Results

February 8, 2019 6:03 pm
 
Friday
At Arena Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Denis Shapovalov (3), Canada, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Jeremy Chardy (6), France, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (1), France, def. Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

