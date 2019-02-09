ATP Tour Open Sud de France Results

|Saturday
|At Arena Montpellier
|Montpellier, France
|Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-3.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.
Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
