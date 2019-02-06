Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Open Sud de France Results

February 6, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Wednesday
At Arena Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Purse: $600,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round

Jeremy Chardy (6), France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Benoit Paire (8), France, 6-2, 6-0.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Gilles Simon (4), France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. David Goffin (2), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (1), France, def. Denis Kudla, United States, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Hugo Nys, France, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Marcel Granollers (4), Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

